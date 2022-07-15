Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 16, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 16, 2022
Aries | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Not a good time for investments. A younger sibling could cause worry. Love life perks up. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends.Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans likely. Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Unexpected expenses could crop up. A promotion or gain long overdue will materialize. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
NIRF ranking 2022: Top 10 educational institutions in India
UPDATED : Jul 15 2022, 20:14 IST
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 ranked the country's best management institutes on several parameters such as teaching, learning, resources, research work, professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach, and inclusivity. Here we take a look at the top 10 varsities in India, according to the NIRF 2022 rankings.
NIRF ranking 2022: Top 10 educational institutions in India
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country for the fourth consecutive year. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru stood second on the list and was the best university and research institution. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan BK
IIT Bombay has been placed in the third position at the NIRF 2022 rankings. Credit: IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi has been placed in the fifth position. Established in 1961 as the College of Engineering, it was later declared an Institution of National Importance (INI) under the Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963, and was thereafter renamed IIT Delhi. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
IIT Kanpur stood fifth in the list released by the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings. Credit: PTI Photo
IIT Kharagpur has retained its 6th position in the NIRF 2022 rankings. Credit: Special arrangement
Located in Roorkee - Haridwar Highway, Uttarakhand, IIM Roorkee was positioned seventh on the list. Credit: IIT Roorkee
Established in 1994, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was the eighth best varsity in India, according to NIRF 2022 rankings. Credit: Special arrangement
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has secured ninth place in the NIRF 2022. Established in 1956, AIIMS is also the oldest campus in India. Credit: Special Arrangement
Jawaharlal Nehru University, which has been placed in the tenth position, was established in 1969 and is located in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Five ways to save water at home
UPDATED : Jul 15 2022, 21:55 IST
In view of water scarcity, it is critical to select water-efficient products that will assist in overcoming the challenge. Even minor changes in lifestyle can make a significant difference. Here we list some easy ways you can make a difference.
In Pics | Five ways to save water at home
Dishwashers: When compared to hand washing, a dishwasher saves a lot of water. Reportedly, dishwashers can save up to 18,250* litres of water per year when compared to handwashing utensils. Credit: DH Photo
Water saving purifier: RO water purifiers use a multistage purification process to remove various types of impurities at various stages. The purifier tends to waste a small amount of water during the RO purification process. One can opt for a purifier that employs 'Zero Water Wastage Technology' and ensures that rejected water is recirculated into the overhead tank via an internal pump. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Low-flow showerhead: A low-flow showerhead releases water more slowly which will save a lot of water. Even if you spend the same amount of time in the shower, you can save water. They are simple to install and will keep your showers clean and refreshing. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Washing machines: Front-loading washing machines allegedly consume 70% less water than top-loading washing machines of the same size. That's because they can wash clothes by picking them up and repeatedly dropping them into the wash water, as opposed to top loaders, which wash clothes by letting them float around in water. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Soil moisture meter: Soil moisture metres are analogue in design and measure soil moisture levels to prevent over-watering, which is a leading cause of plant death. Credit: DH Pool Photo
In Pics | A look at the men Sushmita Sen dated before Lalit Modi
UPDATED : Jul 15 2022, 21:19 IST
From Roman Shawl to Randeep Hooda, here we take a look at the love life and the handsome men former miss universe and actress Sushmita Sen.
In Pics| A look at the men Sushmita Sen dated before Lalit Modi
Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt: Post her Miss Universe pageant win in 1994, Sushmita Sen grabbed everyone's eyes and was flooded with movie offers. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who was smitten by her, managed to get her dream Bollywood break in 1996 with 'Dastak'. Sushmita reportedly fell for Vikram during the shooting of her debut film and dated him for a brief period before calling it quits. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Narang: Post her break-up with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Sushmita was linked with hotelier Sanjay Narang. The duo was spotted together at several parties and events. However, the couple called it quits and parted ways due to unknown reasons. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Bunty Sajdeh: Sushmita briefly dated famous celebrity and sports manager Bunty Sajdeh, but the relationship turned sour in no time as Bunty reportedly got close with other beauties Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza which didn't go well with Sushmita. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Sabeer Bhatia: Sushmita was also linked with Sabeer Bhatia, the founder of Hotmail.com. However, they soon broke up due to personal reasons. Various rumours said Bhatia had gifted a 10.5-carat diamond to his lady-love. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda: During the filming of 'Karma Aur Holi,' Sushmita came in contact with Randeep Hooda and fell for him. However, their relationship lasted only three years before calling it quits. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Manav Menon: Sushmita, who was going through a rough patch post her break-up with Randeep, found love again in ace adman Manav Menon whom she met while shooting for a commercial. Sushmita was so smitten with him that she wanted Manav to direct her dream project 'a film called 'Ran Laxmibai'. However, their plans didn't work for some unknown reasons and the couple mutually separated. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Ritik Bhasin: Ritik was supposedly Sushmita's tenth partner, and the duo dated for nearly four years. Much in love couple was on the verge of tying the knot and had almost purchased a lavish pad in Mumbai. However, their plans didn't work for unknown reasons and the couple mutually separated. Credit: Instagram/sushmitasen47
Sushmita Sen and Muddassar Aziz: Sushmita dated writer-turned-filmmaker Muddassar Aziz, who directed the Bollywood film 'Dulha Mil Gaya'. Their romance blossomed during the shooting of the film which lasted for a brief period. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi: Sushmita is now in a relationship with businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi. The London-based founder of the IPL made his relationship with Sen official in a post. Credit: Twitter/LalitKModi
News in Pics, July 15, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 15 2022, 08:49 ISTIndia News | World news | World Politics | Sri Lanka |
G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors and head of delegates attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 15 July 2022.
- 2 /5
A model presents a creation from the fall-winter collection of designer Ivan Avalos, during the third and final day of the 77th edition of Intermoda in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico.
- 3 /5
Supporters of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr gather for mass Friday prayer in the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq.
- 4 /5
Jamaica's Trudi Carter in action with Canada's Ashley Lawrence ans Kadeisha Buchanan during Concacaf Women Championship semi-final.
- 5 /5
Aerial view showing a tree with pink foliage sticking out in the Amazon rainforest, seen during a flight between Manaus and Manicore, in Amazonas State, Brazil.