Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 30, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 30, 2023
Aries | A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. A pilgrimage will put in contact with religious leaders. | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 7
Taurus | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 3
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8
Libra | This period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio | You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius | Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6
IPL 2023 Final between CSK vs GT | See pics of limitless fandom for MSD and Chennai Super Kings
Fan frenzy for the IPL 2023 match between final Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) hits the roof in the world's biggest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The stadium is filled with the 'sea of yellow love' as ardent fans of CSK and its caption MS Dhoni from all over the world thronged the stadium to cheer for the team. Here are some pictures from the Narendra Modi stadium that exhibits limitless fandom for CSK and MSD.
IPL 2023 Final between CSK vs GT | See pics of limitless fandom for MSD and Chennai Super Kings.
Thousands of CSK fans are seen outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Chennai Super Kings' fans cheer before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
A Chennai Super Kings' fan spotted with his face painted in yellow during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Chennai Super Kings' fans chant 'Dhoni Dhoni' during the IPL 2023 final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, in Ahmedabad.
CSK fans arrive in large number at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of Indian Premier League's (IPL) final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad.
Cricket fans wait to get entry to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL 2023 final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, in Ahmedabad.
Reportedly, more than 100,000 are watching the match which is likely farewell of superstar M.S. Dhoni.
Fans cheer before the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Chennai Super Kings' fans cheer as they enjoy the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In Pics | Salman, Jacqueline, Varun & others star-studded performances at IIFA 2023
The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 brought the best of Indian Cinema to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The prestigious event witnessed a star-studded, and the grandest celebration of Hindi cinema. It saw the participation of some of biggest superstars of Indian cinema, including superstar Salman Khan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Music maestro AR Rahman & others. Here are some best clicks from the IIFA 2023 celebrity performances.
In Pics | Salman, Jacqueline, Varun & others star-studded performances at IIFA 2023
Bollywood's biggest star Salman Khan is known for his grand entry and he lived upto the expectations at the 2023 IIFA as well. His performance left the audience spellbound.
Varun Dhawan was the man of the moment at the 2023 Nexa IIFA Awards. He grooved to some of the Bollywood hits like 'The Punjaban', 'Malhari', 'Garmi', 'Shava Shava', 'Singham', 'Palat', 'Jungle Mein Kaand' and 'Naacho Naacho'.
Jacqueline Fernandez was the biggest surprise of the evening. The Sri Lankan beauty performed on 'Paani paani', 'Kala shakala', 'Show me your thumka', 'Ra ra rakamma' and left everyone super impressed.
Varun Dhawan performs at the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023, held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Actress Rakul Preet Singh had the crowd rooting for her. Her awe-inspiring performance on 'Aaiye Meherbaan', 'Babuji Dheere Chalna', 'Ajeeb Dastan' and other Bollywood classics left everyone super impressed.
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez in her elements during the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023 at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Rakul Preet Singh performs during the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
Kriti Sanon sizzles during the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
The crowd couldn't stop applauding the performance by Salman Khan on 'Oh Oh Jaane Jana' with Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' at the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023, held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
NVS-01: ISRO successfully places next-gen navigational satellite into orbit
India successfully put into orbit the first of its second-generation navigation satellite, NVS-01 today in a copybook style. The 2,232 kg NVS-01 satellite -- part of Indian satellite navigation system NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) or originally called Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)-- was carried by Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). This was GSLV's 15th flight.
NVS-01: ISRO successfully places next-gen navigational satellite into orbit.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (May 29) successfully launched a second generation navigation satellite, using a GSLV rocket with a cryogenic upper stage to do the job.
NVS-01 would augment the country's regional navigation system, providing accurate and real-time navigation.
At the end of a 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall, 3-stage Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle lifted off at a prefixed time of 10.42 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 130 km from Chennai.
The second generation navigation satellite series dubbed as a significant launch would ensure the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services -- an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to the GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation.
Signals from NavIC are designed to provide user position accurate to better than 20 metres and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds.
News In Pics, May 29, 2022: Best photos from the world
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate following his victory in the second round of the presidential election in Ankara.
Migrants walk towards a Red Cross tent after disembarking from a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, in the island of Gran Canaria Spain.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan budget agreement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, addresses his supporters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.
Performers take part in the annual street parade, which is part of the Carnival of Cultures celebrating the multi-ethnic diversity of the city, in Berlin.