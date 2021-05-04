Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 5, 2021
Today's Horoscope - May 4, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Avoid being gullible, Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Travel plans in the offing | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Financial matters highlighted. A contract or a new source of income may come through today | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A day to work on your resentments. You may have to make peace with an annoying boss or authority figure. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Good time for buying real estate. You could also go in for buying some luxury items. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. Problems with business or personal partner possible today | Lucky Colour: Ginger | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You are at your sentimental best today You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do no get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
