Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 18, 2022
UPDATED : Sep 17 2022, 20:43 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 |
Aries | Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner. You may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments. | Lucky Colour: Tangerine | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. | Lucky Colour: Salmon-pin | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. | Lucky Colour: Tomato-red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Here are some rare photos of the powerful PM
UPDATED : Sep 17 2022, 13:04 IST
Prime Minister | Prime Minister Narendra Modi | politics | News | PM Modi |
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today, we take a look at some of his rare and unseen pictures.
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Here are some rare photos of the PM
A photo of young Narendra Modi. Credit: NaMo App
From a young boy selling tea at a Gujarat railway station to being the first Prime Minister to be born in independent India, Narendra Modi had a sharp rise in Indian politics. Credit: NaMo App
Modi joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the early 1970s. He gained prominence and rose steadily in the RSS hierarchy over the years. Credit: NaMo App
A rare group photo of Narendra Modi with RSS workers. Credit: NaMo App
Narendra Modi with Murli Manohar Joshi and other BJP leaders during the flag hoisting in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. Credit: NaMo App
Narendra Modi disguised as a Sikh. While a huge number of leaders were put in jail during the Emergency in June 1975, he changed his appearance and hid and moved around freely. Credit: NaMo App
The RSS assigned Narendra Modi to the BJP in 1985. He held several positions within the party hierarchy until 2001, rising to the rank of general secretary. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
Narendra Modi riding an ATV bike during his visit to the USA in 1993. Credit: NaMo App
Narendra Modi is seen engrossed in deep thought. Credit: NaMo App
News in Pics, September 17, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 17 2022, 08:23 ISTPakistan | World news | World Politics | India News |
Volunteers pick up trash along the shore of Manila Bay on International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Volunteers pickup rubbish along the Tonle Sap river during the World Cleanup day in Phnom Penh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi, after attending the SCO Summit, in Samarkand.
A displaced man cools off to avoid heat on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan.
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 17, 2022
UPDATED : Sep 17 2022, 06:50 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 | Horoscope |
Aries | Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. | Lucky Colour: Fushia | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. | Lucky Colour: Garmet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. | Lucky Colour: YEllow | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. | Lucky Colour: Mint-Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Saturn hands you the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A period of change and transition begins, with the moon bringing new endeavours to fruition. Singles may find opportunity to cross the frontier of romance. Travel, study or people from overseas may be involved. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A trip abroad or even a foreign junket becomes possible. Passions escalate – so keep your cool and avoid angry outbursts. You may go back on a nostalgic trip or an old flame flickers back into your life. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sunny Leone's Maldives photos give major vacation goals
UPDATED : Sep 16 2022, 20:00 IST
Sunny Leone | Maldives | Celebrity Vacations | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Viral |
Giving her fans major vacation goals, Bollywood star Sunny Leone shared captivating photos at the picturesque location of Maldives.
Sunny Leone's Maldives photos give major vacation goals
Sunny Leone never fails to take the internet ablaze whenever she posts something on social media. Recently, Sunny treated fans to a glimpse into her Maldives vacation. Credit: Instagram/ @sunnyleone
In the pictures, Sunny can be seen posing at the beach in a colourful bikini. Credit: Instagram/ @sunnyleone
Fans loved this avatar of Sunny and flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. Credit: Instagram/ @sunnyleone
Her Maldives vacation pictures are going circles on social media. Credit: Instagram/ @sunnyleone
Sunny was seen enjoying herself on the vacation. Credit: Instagram/ @sunnyleone
Sunny enjoying a stroll along the beach. Credit: Instagram/ @sunnyleone
Sunny received a lot of love and appreciations for the photos. Credit: Instagram/ @sunnyleone
On the work front, Sunny will be seen in filmmaker R Radhakrishna's 'Patta' opposite cricketer turned actor Sreesanth. Credit: Instagram/ @sunnyleone