Today's Horoscope - May 19, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
The day brings confusion over relationships, and you could be at loggerheads with someone you love.Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way. Colour: Red | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. | Colour: Orange | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Colour: Terra-cotta | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. | Colour: Cream | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Colour: Copper | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Colour: Purple | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Colour: Silver | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. | Colour: Gold | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. | Colour: Aqua- green | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. | Colour: Ivory | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. | Colour: Pink | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Central Vista Project: National Museum, Vigyan Bhawan to Udyog Bhawan, Govt likely to raze these 12 key buildings
The government is likely to demolish nearly 12 important buildings including Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and National Museum as part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista project. Though officially the government said it is yet to identify the buildings, which will be demolished during the redevelopment of Central Vista, sources said that 12 major buildings will be pulled down.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
Central Vista Project: National Museum, Vigyan Bhawan to Udyog Bhawan, Govt likely to raze these 12 key buildings
The government is likely to demolish nearly 12 important buildings including Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and National Museum as part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista project.
Though officially the government said it is yet to identify the buildings, which will be demolished during the redevelopment of Central Vista, sources said that 12 major buildings will be pulled down.
Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the National Archives Annexe, National Museum, Sharma Shakti Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Jawahar Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Raksha Bhawan and Vice President's Residence are some of the key buildings will be demolished.
As per plan, buildings having total 4,58,820 square meters area will be demolished.
The Central Vista redevelopment project involved building a new Parliament building, offices to Members of Parliament, re-modelling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath), constructing new residences for the vice president and the prime minister, inter-connected common secretariat comprising 10 new buildings and demolishing some buildings on either side of the Rajpath.
The Centre had planned to complete the entire Central Vista project, entailing an expenditure of Rs 23,000 crore, by 2024, but the deadline had already been extended to 2026. Due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19, the government has decided to slow down the execution of the project, said the official.
At present works for constructing new Parliament building and remodelling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath) works are going on.
Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
In this photo, Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) and Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri is seen performing 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Central Vista Avenue, at India Gate, in New Delhi.
Loved-up pictures of Shruti Haasan and beau go viral
Actress Shruti Haasan is making headlines for her collage that she recently shared with her fans via social media. In the shared collage, Shruti is seen getting cosy with her alleged beau Santanu Hazarika. While Shruti’s fans were happy to see their idol having a great time in the lockdown, netizens expressed their unhappiness in the comment section.
(Image Credit: Instagram/shrutzhaasan)
Loved-up pictures of Shruti Haasan and beau go viral
Actress Shruti Haasan is making headlines for her collage that she recently shared it wither fans via social media. In the shared collage, Shruti is seen getting cosy with her alleged beau Santanu Hazarika and captioned, “Locked down with my bestie @santanu_hazarika_art 🧿🖤 #thankful #twopaithyams #yumyumfood #creativity #art #talk #happyvibes” (sic).
While Shruti’s fans were happy to see their idol having a great time in the lockdown, netizens expressed their unhappiness in the comment section. Many felt that the post was inappropriate as nation is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus.
Shruti Haasan is reportedly dating tattoo artist Santanu Hazarika and reportedly all set to tie the nuptials.
In this photo, the alleged couple is seen with their bestie, Niranjan Iyengar and co-actor Satyajeet Dubey.
Going down memory lane, Shruti Haasan shared this throwback picture in which she can be seen in her teenage.
Israel-Palestine conflict: Harrowing photos show devastation as Israeli bombardment intensifies in Gaza
Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, levelling a six-story building, and militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel. Palestinians across the region observed a general strike as the war, now in its second week, showed no signs of abating.
Israel-Palestine conflict: Harrowing photos show devastation as Israeli bombardment intensifies in Gaza
Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, levelling a six-story building, and militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on May 18. Credit: AP
Smoke and flames rise above a building during Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza. Credit: Reuters
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border. Credit: AP
The sky is lit by an explosion above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave. Credit: AFP
Rockets are launched towards Israel from the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: AFP
Palestinian demonstrators burn tires during a protest against the tension in Jerusalem and the Israeli-Gaza fighting. Credit: AFP
A view shows the remains of a building after it was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. Credit: Reuters
A ball of fire explodes above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on May 18, 2021. Credit: AFP
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border. Credit: AP
A Palestinian man stands near the remains of a building after it was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza. Credit: Reuters
People crowd pubs, bars and restaurants as lockdown restrictions ease in UK
Pubs and restaurants across much of the UK opened for indoor service for the first time on May 17 since early January, even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious Covid-19 variant.
(Image Credit: Reuters)
Pubs, bars and restaurants in UK open their doors for public
Customers enjoying drinks at The Swinging Witch pub in Britain.
Customers enjoy their drinks at a pub as Britain eases lockdown restrictions.
Customers pose for a selfie while they enjoy drinks at a pub, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Britain.
A sign advising sanitising is seen at a pub as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Britain.
A woman enjoys a drink at a pub, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Britain.
Customers share sweet nothings as they enjoy drinks at a pub in Britain.
Customers enjoy their drinks at a pub as Britain eases lockdown restrictions.
Customers enjoy drinks at a pub as Britain as eases lockdown restrictions.
Customers at The Swinging Witch pub enjoy drinks, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Northwich, Cheshire, Britain.