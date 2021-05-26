Today's Horoscope - May 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Colour: Maroon | Number: 9
Taurus: Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Colour: Turquoise | Number: 2
Gemini: Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course. Colour: Magenta | Number: 7
Cancer: A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Colour: Indigo | Number: 3
Leo: A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: White | Number: 8
Virgo: You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Colour: Coral | Number: 6
Libra: Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Colour: Ivory | Number: 5
Scorpio: You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Colour: Purple | Number: 1
Sagittarius: You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Colour: Amethyst | Number 2
Capricorn: A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Colour: Indigo | Number: 3
Aquarius: Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Colour: Pink | Number: 7
Pisces: Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts - they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Colour: Scarlet | Number: 4
Super Blood Moon 2021: Rare celestial event caught on camera
Stargazers across the Pacific Rim will cast their eyes skyward to witness a rare ‘Super Blood Moon’, as the heavens align to bring an extra-spectacular lunar eclipse. The main event will be between 1111-1125 GMT -- late evening in Sydney and pre-dawn in Los Angeles -- when the Moon will be entirely in the Earth's shadow.
Super Blood Moon 2021: Rare celestial event caught on camera
Stargazers across the Pacific Rim will cast their eyes skyward to witness a rare ‘Super Blood Moon’, as the heavens align to bring an extra-spectacular lunar eclipse. Credit: AFP Photo
A Super Flower Moon rises behind the Sydney Opera House on the night of a lunar eclipse, in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
The main event will be between 1111-1125 GMT -- late evening in Sydney and pre-dawn in Los Angeles -- when the Moon will be entirely in the Earth's shadow. Credit: PTI Photo
Unlike a solar eclipse, the phenomenon will be safely visible to the naked eye. Credit: AFP Photo
The moon is pictured above Hong Kong on May 26, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
The super moon shines behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
The moon is seen over the Bangkok skyline on May 26, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
A yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney. Credit: AP Photo
The moon is pictured above Surabaya on May 26, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Skygazers experience the first total lunar eclipse of 2021 in Indonesia. Credit: AFP Photo
A Super Flower Moon rises over the Makapuu lighthouse in east Oahu, Honolulu, Hawaii, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
The full moon is seen during the partial eclipse in Sydney on May 26, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian Army & Coast Guard turn saviours as cyclone Yaas unleashes fury
Indian army and coast guard have all been working tirelessly with local volunteers to help people affected by cyclone Yaas in West Bengal and Odisha.
Indian Army & Coast Guard turn saviours as cyclone Yaas unleashes fury
Indian army & coast guard have all been working tirelessly with local volunteers to help people affected by cyclone Yaas in West Bengal and Odisha. Credit: Reuters Photo
Several roads adjoining the sea beaches in Bengal's Digha lay inundated, with some people seen wading through chest-deep water, as the tourist town and its adjoining places bore the brunt of Cyclone Yaas, after it made its landfall in Odisha and West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo
Army carry a boat to evacuate people from a flooded area as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba. Credit: Reuters Photo
With the Covid-induced lockdown in place, security personnel have the situation under control as market places largely remained shut and people stayed indoors. Credit: PTI Photo
Some residents, who were seen having difficulty plodding through the inundated roads in Purba Medinipur district, however, were moved to safety, said a senior police officer said. Credit: PTI Photo
At Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur, Army jawans quickly fanned into localities that almost resembled lakes with trees jutting out here and there, to reach out to those in need. Credit: PTI Photo
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team tries to remove a tree collapsed after heavy rain during cyclone Yaas, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
NDRF team engage in restoration work during cyclone Yaas landfall, in Balasore. Credit: PTI Photo
People are evacuated from a flooded area to safer place by the members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal. Credit: Reuters Photo
Farmers observe 'Black Day' by hoisting black flag & burning effigies
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws observed May 26 as a 'Black Day' to mark six months of the agitation. From raising black flags to burning effigies, farmers from various states showed their solidarity with the protesting farmers who are demanding the repeal of the controversial farm laws.
Farmers observe 'Black Day' by hoisting black flag & burning effigies
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws observed May 26 as a 'Black Day' to mark six months of the agitation. Credit: AFP Photo
From raising black flags to burning effigies, farmers from other states showed their solidarity with the protesting farmers who are demanding the repeal of the controversial farm laws. Credit: AFP Photo
Security was tightened at Delhi's Singhu border ahead of a protest. Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers in Punjab and Haryana put up black flags atop their houses. Credit: AFP Photo
Farmers raised slogans against farm laws marking a Black Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers holding black flags raise slogans, during a protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Tikri border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Several political parties including the Congress, SAD and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have extended their support to the farmers' call of observing the day as 'black day'. Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers and supporters protest with black flags against farm laws marking a Black Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Women farmers and supporters protest with black flags against farm laws marking a Black Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers rally at Delhi borders to strengthen their agitation
After a brief break, farmers from Delhi’s nearby areas are again gathering to fortify their protest against the Centre's three farm laws.
Farmers rally at Delhi borders to strengthen their agitation
After a brief break, farmers from Delhi’s nearby areas are gathering again to fortify their protest against the Centre's three farm laws. Credit: AFP Photo
The protest also saw participation of senior farmers leaders from Punjab as well as SKM leaders. In this photo, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is seen addressing the farmers. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesting farmers listen to their leaders in Ghaziabad. Credit: AFP Photo
The farmers' leaders had also called for a nationwide protest on May 26 and appealed their supporters to put a black flag on their houses and vehicles. Credit: AFP Photo
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait offers prayers to a portrait of Buddha at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Several trade unions, student organisations and democratic groups have been openly supporting the farmers' protest. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesting farmers listen to their leaders in Ghaziabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesting farmers listen to their leaders in Ghaziabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Farmers continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in Ghaziabad. Credit: AFP Photo