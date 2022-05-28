Today's Horoscope - May 29, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 29, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: You don’t want to give into your moodiness today. A day spent at home helping will go a long way in promoting peace. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 5.
Taurus: You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in, as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 8.
Gemini: Unrealistic promises will only get you in trouble. Don't let your partner put demands on you. You have been immersing yourself in work, but all work and no play will not only be frustrating, but can be exhausting and leave you feeling lonely. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Today you are in a cranky mood and tend to nag a bit. Hold on ! Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: A sibling is supportive and tries to make the day as easy as possible for you. An unexpected travel plan upsets your plans for the day. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 9.
Virgo: Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 4
Libra: What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 1.
Sagittarius: A partner or special someone can help stir up your enthusiasm and build your confidence. This is a good time for both competitive and cooperative activities. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 2.
Capricorn: You are upset that those living with you aren't pulling their weight. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments, and see what can be achieved without being angry about it. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number:3
Aquarius: You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 8
Pisces: You tend to fly off the handle at the slightest thing today. Try to keep your temper under check. Your anger lasts only for a short while, but not everyone is as forgiving or guileless as you. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 5.
