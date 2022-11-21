Today's Horoscope - November 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - November 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Expect good news and a shift in your career profile which will largely be due to the effort of your hard work. Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | There maybe conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
