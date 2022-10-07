Today's Horoscope - October 7, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 7, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Don't be quick to blame another today. You played a role in the misunderstanding, so take responsibility. Take a stand and take control. The future will be a great deal better if you focus your time and energy on your specific needs | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A time for investments or speculations. Much pleasure will be derived from children and leisure activities. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today, but take it in your stride and try to keep your temper under check all the time | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Property investments should payoff. Be careful of trusting others with important information | Lucky number: 2 | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options | Lukcy Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner. You may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments | Lucky Colour: Tangerine | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Domestic matters take your time and attention. You may be invited to a special affair. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare up. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
