WPL 2023 Auction: 10 most expensive players
UPDATED : Feb 14 2023, 17:54 IST
Sports News | women's cricket | Cricket | Women's Premier League | sports |
Here we take a look at the top 10 most expensive buys at the auction of the much-awaited inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).
WPL 2023 Auction: 10 most expensive players
Team India's star player Smriti Mandhana was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
Ashleigh Gardner from Australia was bagged by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.4 crore and was the highest paid foreign player at inaugural Women's Premier League Auction. Credit: AFP Photo
Third on the list was English all-rounder Natalie Sciver. She was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore. Credit: AP Photo
UP Warriorz spent Rs 2.6 crore to get the services of Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo
Batter Jemimah Rodrigues was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
Gujarat Giants shelled Rs 2 crore to acquire the services of Australian cricketer Beth Mooney. Credit: AP Photo
Teen sensation Shafali Verma was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 1.9 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League for 1.9 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fetched a Rs 1.8-crore deal from Mumbai Indians (MI). Credit: Reuters Photo
Valentine's Day 2023: 7 facts that will amaze you
UPDATED : Feb 14 2023, 15:02 IST
Valentine's Day | News | World news | facts |
Regardless of how much or how little you already know about the day of love, here we list some interesting and fun facts about Valentine’s Day.
Valentine's Day 2023: 7 facts that will amaze you. Credit: Getty Images
The most common explanation for how Valentine’s Day came to be is the ancient festival of Lupercalia, a raucous, wine-fuelled fertility rite in which Roman men and women paired off. Lupercalia was celebrated for centuries in the middle of February and eventually, as the Roman Empire became less pagan and more Christian, was transformed into a celebration honouring St Valentine. Credit: Reuters Photo
The very first Valentine has a sad story behind it. It is said to have been a poem sent in 1415 by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife from the prison in the Tower of London where he was held after the capture at Battle of Agincourt. Credit: AFP Photo
While many celebrate V-day as the day of love, it was not romantic at all until the Middle Ages. In medieval times, it was common wisdom that birds start mating in the month of February. And through this belief, Valentine's Day became associated with the day of love and pairing off. Credit: AFP Photo
The adorable baby with the bow and arrow people associate with Valentine's Day was the Greek god Eros - the god of love which was renamed as Cupid by Romans. Credit: Pexels/Skitterphoto
Despite the boom in technology and influence of social media, on Valentine's Day, people prefer to give personalised cards and it is reported that on V-Day, a massive 145 million cards are given every year. Valentine's Day is the second most popular card-giving holiday after Christmas, according to Hallmark. Credit: Pexels/Michelle Leman
Some historians believe that Valentine's Day commemorates the death of St Valentine on February 14. Credit: Getty Images
Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for florists. This year, 188 tonnes of flowers were sent from Mumbai. In 2022, 170 tonnes of flowers were sent via Mumbai airport. Credit: AFP Photo
News in pics, February 14, 2022: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 14 2023, 07:58 ISTValentine's Day | India News | World news | New Zealand | Turkey-Syria Earthquake | Turkey | Syria | Earthquake |
Surya Kiran aircraft are participated at air show in Aero India 2023 inaugural programme at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Monday, 13th February 2023. Credit: DH Photo
Relatives of victims warm with a fire next to rubble of collapsed buildings, as rescue teams continue to search victims and survivors, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria earlier in the week, in Kahramanmaras on February 13, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A general view of a damaged road after a storm battered Titirangi, a suburb of New Zealand's West Auckland area, on February 13, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Children play in front of an out of service aircraft parked in the outskirts of Ahmedabad on February 13, 2023. Credit; AFP Photo
Valentine's Day balloons float attached to bouquets on the eve of Valentine's Day at Nanz & Kraft Florists in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., February 13, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope – February 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 14 2023, 01:52 ISTAries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope – February 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. colour: Cream | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. Colour: Coffee | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Colour: Scarlet | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Brown | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself . Colour: Fuchsia: Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Bronze | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Sky-blue Number : 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Colour: Silver | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Colour: Blue | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Colour: Pink | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: Peach | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: White Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Dazzling aerial displays at Aero India 2023
UPDATED : Feb 13 2023, 23:02 IST
Aero India | Aero India show | News | India News | Bengaluru news | Air Force |
India on Monday (February 13) displayed its prowess in military aeronautics at the opening session of the 14th Aero India 2023, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. Here are some amazing pictures from the event.
In Pics | Dazzling aerial displays at Aero India 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Air Force's Su-30 aircraft fly past in a formation during the Aero India 2023 inauguration at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Air Force's Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) performs during the inauguration of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Su-30 aircraft flies past during the inauguration of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Tejas aircraft displays a maneuver during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Air Force's (IAF) Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) performs during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Suryakiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performs during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Air Force's light utility helicopters during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Tejas aircraft displays a manoeuvre during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Suryakiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performs during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo