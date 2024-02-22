AICTE body gears up to conduct NAS, Foundational Learning Study to assess learning levels in schools

New Delhi: Conducting the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and the Foundational Learning Study (FLS), aiming to adopt international standards to further refine assessment methods and expanding stakeholder capacity building are among the plans of national assessment regulator PARAKH for 2024.

Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), which completed its first year this month, is tasked with framing assessment guidelines for all boards to help remove disparities in the scores of the students enrolled with different state boards.

"As it moves into its second year, PARAKH is focused on preparing for the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and the Foundational Learning Study (FLS) in 2024, aiming to adopt international standards to further refine the assessment methods and expand stakeholder capacity building," said Amit Sevak, CEO of the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS).

ETS, which conducts key tests such as TOEFL and GRE, is the technical partner of the National Council for Education Research (NCERT). It was chosen for setting up the regulatory platform and assisting PARAKH in achieving the goals.