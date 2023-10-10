Being emotionally intelligent at work

Emotional intelligence (EI) refers to the ability to understand and manage one’s emotions and recognise and respond appropriately to the emotions of others. It has several components: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. Someone with high EI can recognise their own emotions and the emotions of others, manage their own emotional responses, and effectively navigate social interactions.
Improving emotional intelligence can take time and effort, but it is an important skill that can increase job performance and career success. Employers can support the development of EI by providing training, promoting open communication, and creating a positive and supportive work environment.
Here are some strategies for improving EI:
Develop self-awareness: Self-awareness is the foundation of EI, which involves recognising and understanding one’s emotions. Pay attention to your thoughts, feelings, and reactions in different situations, and reflect on how they may impact your behaviour and interactions.
Practise self-regulation: Work on managing emotions productively and positively. This involves developing coping strategies, regulating mood, and avoiding impulsive behaviour.
Build empathy: Empathy is the ability to recognise and understand the emotions of others. Practise active listening, ask questions and show interest in others’ perspectives to develop empathy and build stronger relationships with colleagues and clients.
Improve communication skills: Work on expressing yourself clearly and respectfully, listening actively, and adapting your communication style to various situations and people.
Seek feedback and learning opportunities: Ask for feedback from colleagues and supervisors, and be open to constructive criticism. Look for opportunities to learn and grow through training programmes, mentorship, or self-directed learning.
Measuring Emotional Intelligence (EI) can be challenging as it is a complex and multifaceted construct. There are several tools and assessments to measure EI. Here is how EI can positively influence the workplace:
Improved interpersonal relationships: Employees with high EI are more likely to form positive relationships with their colleagues, supervisors, and clients. They are better able to recognise and respond to the emotions of others, which can lead to more effective communication, collaboration and conflict resolution.
Enhanced leadership skills: Leaders with high EI are better equipped to inspire and motivate their teams, as they can understand and respond to the emotional needs of their employees. They are more likely to create a positive work environment and foster a sense of trust and respect among team members.
Increased job satisfaction and engagement: Employees with high EI are likelier to feel fulfilled and engaged in their work. They can better manage stress, adapt to changes in the workplace, and maintain a positive attitude.
Improved decision-making: Individuals with high EI can better manage their own emotions and make decisions based on rational thinking rather than being swayed by their emotions.
(The author is a career consultant)