Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

CBSE board exams for Class 10, 12 to begin Feb 17

Class 10 exams will be held twice in 2026, with evaluation completed within 12 days of each paper.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 14:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 14:45 IST
India NewsCBSEClass 12 examsBoard examsCBSE Class 10

Follow us on :

Follow Us