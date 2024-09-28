Home
CBSE mandates CCTV monitoring of exam halls during board exams: Report

Across India, around 44 lakh students are said to be writing the boards in 2025; 8000 schools are reported to be designated as exam centres.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 11:06 IST

Announcing a new policy being rolled out, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated that CCTVs will have to be installed in all schools designated as board exam centres.

As per a report by NDTV, the direction was issued to affiliated schools that are going to be the exam centres for the upcoming class 10 and 12 exams.

Across India, around 44 lakh students are said to be writing the boards in 2025. As per the publication, 8000 schools have reportedly been designated as exam centres.

CBSE also informed that if a school fails to abide by the rules and lacks CCTV facility, it would not be considered as a exam centre.

The policy aims at ensuring fair conduct during exams and monitor the tests administered so that there are no unfair practices.

Key Points:

  • Schools have to install CCTV cameras in every examination hall.

  • The CTV should record high resolution footage throughout the exam.

  • All the students and teachers must be informed about the CCTV installations in order to protect the confidentiality of the recordings.

  • The CCTV footage can only be accessed by the higher authorities and will be kept for two months after the exam period.

  • To monitor during the exam, one person will be assigned for every 10 exam halls.

