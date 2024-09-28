CBSE mandates CCTV monitoring of exam halls during board exams: Report

Announcing a new policy being rolled out, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated that CCTVs will have to be installed in all schools designated as board exam centres.

As per a report by NDTV, the direction was issued to affiliated schools that are going to be the exam centres for the upcoming class 10 and 12 exams.

Across India, around 44 lakh students are said to be writing the boards in 2025. As per the publication, 8000 schools have reportedly been designated as exam centres.

CBSE also informed that if a school fails to abide by the rules and lacks CCTV facility, it would not be considered as a exam centre.

The policy aims at ensuring fair conduct during exams and monitor the tests administered so that there are no unfair practices.