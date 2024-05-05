CISCE Class 10, 12 results on Monday; board to discontinue compartment exams

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results on Monday, officials said.

"The ICSE (Class 10) and ICS (Class 12) will be announced on May 6 at 11 am," board's Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said on Sunday.

The results will be available on the board's website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.