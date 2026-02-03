<p>Once considered essential spaces, libraries are now empty at several universities. Students use them to avoid lectures or to avoid penalties for off-campus activities. Universities invest in resources in response to accrediting bodies and ranking processes. When students do not use these resources effectively, they are less likely to recognise the value of upgrading them.</p>.<p>The question is: how can we revitalise libraries? How do we make students understand the importance of libraries? Some students still believe libraries are the best place to expand their knowledge. But we cannot ignore the gap between an institution's total enrollment and its library usage. Very few of them read articles or want to explore beyond the lectures using books these days.</p>.<p>We see young people graduating without gaining value through a variety of books. They are not curious about checking the footnotes or references mentioned under the topics discussed in lectures. Assignments have become easier with the advent of technology. Curiosity fades, and real education suffers.</p>.<p><strong>The global trends in managing libraries</strong></p>.<p>The libraries at top universities worldwide are vibrant learning centres that engage students in academic and cultural activities. The Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford are among the oldest and largest scholarly library systems, featuring an extensive collection of books and manuscripts. They offer free exhibitions, guided tours, and a range of classes and workshops that inspire students of all ages. Students can access rare collections and research skills through these libraries.</p>.<p>At Stanford’s Green Library, Students can explore exhibitions and participate in guided tours of special collections, as well as in workshops on research tools and techniques. They attend campus arts and learning events that bring academic resources to life outside the classroom.</p>.<p>The Maughan Library at King's College London promotes engagement with cultural heritage and educational research by providing students with digital collections, curated displays from special and archive collections, and impressive exhibitions in the historic Weston Room.</p>.<p>Students can access study rooms, attend orientations and research consultations, and engage in academic and wellness activities at the University of Toronto's Robarts Library, which functions as a central academic hub in Canada and enhances the student experience both inside and outside the library.</p>.<p>Other common approaches used by institutions worldwide include cross-campus marketing, hosting author talks and cultural events, and offering specialised workshops on research methods and citation management. These practices highlight the library's vital role as an essential academic partner.</p>.<p><strong>What should our libraries do?</strong></p>.<p>In Indian university libraries, there is a struggle because they are still regarded as repositories rather than academic centres. There is a gap between how librarians perceive their role and how students and faculty understand their purpose in the university. This perception weakens engagement, underutilises resources, and results in inadequate usage of libraries.</p>.<p>Libraries must adapt to the evolving higher education system in India to preserve their essential role. They can host practical workshops to improve academic writing, hone research skills, and help students identify misinformation, thereby becoming the centres of campus education.</p>.<p>Libraries can also participate in student events, offer welcoming tours for newcomers, connect with students online, and share advice in newsletters as creative ways to engage with campus life. </p>.<p>Libraries should have a wide range of books beyond those listed in the curriculum, and, as abroad, they should have dedicated websites showcasing their collections and activities to encourage and engage students and faculty.</p>.<p>Imagine the confidence students gain after a lesson on locating reliable sources or mastering citations. But students are not the only ones who gain. The faculty, staff, and university administrators can learn about new ways the library supports research and learning.</p>.<p>Today libraries can keep pace with changing educational landscape, offering everything from digital databases and e-books to group study spaces and sophisticated data analysis tools. It is easier to collaborate and set higher goals when everyone on campus is aware of the library's offerings.</p>.<p>Libraries must adapt to changing times and learn lessons from universities abroad. They can be curated as popular spots on campus by creating welcoming spaces, comfy chairs, and a friendly atmosphere. Libraries can once again be the true heart of university life through active engagement and attentive listening. Buildings and shiny brochures are not the real assets of a university. The key is to capture students' interest. Learning happens when books are read, not just stored on shelves.</p>.<p>Lastly, a message to students: Remember the words of Jeanette Winterson, “Books and doors are the same thing. You open them, and you go through into another world.” Stay curious to learn beyond textbooks. Students should realise that a library is a space where they can independently explore a variety of books. By researching and choosing books, you learn to make decisions that help shape a better future.</p>