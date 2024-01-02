Making teaching inclusive

Loris Malaguzzi, the founder of the Reggio Emilia approach, believes that children have “a hundred languages” by which they express themselves. The onus is, thus, on the teacher to listen and decipher these many and varied tongues. According to Ramachandran, who works with children in the age group of four to six years, children may express themselves through construction, mark-making, music, movement, sculpture or forging connections. The main challenge for teachers is to be observant and present to respond to the many ‘languages’ that children may choose to communicate in.