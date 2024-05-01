Uttar Pradesh school converts classroom into swimming pool to beat the heat

In the video, students can be seen enjoying their little DIY swimming pool that the teachers had made for them by removing all the tables and chairs from the class and filling water within the boundaries of the room.

The video that was shared a few days ago on Instagram has over 4,500 likes now.

The comment section too was filled with people appreciating the teachers for their gesture.

"I soooooo wanna go to this school," wrote one user while another said, "Great effort by teachers! Kudos to their efforts(sic)."

The video of students enjoying in a self-made pool sent a lot of Instagram users down the memory lane as one recalled: "Wow..such a nice gesture..i remember when I was small I used to make swimming pool in my bathroom by blocking the door with towels(sic)."

However, several people slammed the school and the government over this video.

"So the state couldn't afford to take them to show actual swimming pool....instead they created this mockery...How poor govt becomes when it comes to giving a little privelage to govt school kids(sic)," an Instagram user wrote.

Meanwhile others asked if this was genuinely made by the teachers of was the pool a result of rain water entering the classroom.