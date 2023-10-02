Singapore, Australia, France and Sweden see rise in volume of score reports from Indian TOEFL takers

According to data exclusively accessed by PTI, the percentage of Indian test takers for licensure, certification or to attend secondary school abroad, has gone up from 5.83 per cent of the total aspirants in 2021 to 7.77 per cent in 2022. During the same period, the percentage of Indian test takers taking TOEFL for employment or immigration has declined from 8.19 per cent to 7.22 per cent.