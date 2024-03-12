The daily ordeals of teachers

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam noted that three members could make a country corruption-free and fill it with beautiful minds: the father, the mother, and the teacher. One could extend the association of corruption beyond the financial realm to encompass the social, political, cultural and spiritual spheres.
The teacher plays a vital role in shaping such an ecosystem. A nation that fails to honour its teachers cannot progress. This is why education is the foremost priority in developed countries.
Teaching is central to moulding socially responsible and conscientious future leaders. Many educators recognise this and strive to fulfil their academic and social responsibilities. Nevertheless, the landscape of student-teacher relations is undeniably tilting toward a transactional approach.
However, for a truly transformative educational experience, a shift beyond this transactional mindset is imperative. This necessitates a collective effort from all stakeholders to infuse joy and meaning into the educational journey. The numerous challenges teachers face that often demotivate them must be recognized and addressed. Without such endeavours, the engagement becomes perfunctory and mechanical.
Classroom size
The prevalence of large classrooms, particularly in tertiary institutions, obstructs meaningful engagement and restricts the utilisation of effective pedagogical tools for transformative education. In such an environment, implementing a learner-centric approach becomes practically impossible. The sheer volume of students undermines the efficacy of critical assessment and fair evaluation.
Despite teachers’ awareness of tools designed to address multiple intelligences among students, implementation is impossible due to the overwhelming number of students. Adopting a one-size-fits-all approach is equally futile and provides minimal value in this context.
Challenges of technology
Adapting to swiftly advancing technology poses another challenge. Sometimes, resistance to change also hampers growth. In the Covid era, teachers who excelled were those who embraced new technologies.
Consistent access to resources and support and openness to change are essential. Grappling with Artificial Intelligence’s pervasive influence, especially its unethical use impacting academic integrity, is another primary concern for teachers.
Parental ownership is crucial
Navigating parental dynamics introduces another layer of complexity. Many parents focus solely on financial support and neglect essential emotional support during the tertiary stage. These responsibilities are often conveniently shifted onto teachers.
While students may turn to teachers for support, providing adequate time and emotional assistance to all students becomes challenging. Encouraging parents to take ownership of their parental duties beyond financial commitments is demanding.
Administrators’ expectations
Every institution aspires to achieve excellence, a commendable ambition. However, true quality must be comprehensive and holistic. While teachers play a vital role in education, they alone cannot guarantee excellence. These days, an institution’s reputation hinges on various factors, with academics being just one of them.
Effective branding relies on its connection and relevance to society, the campus culture, and the positive influence it exudes internally and externally. The management’s responsibility to foster a conducive and supportive environment is paramount for institutional success.
External pressure
Teachers in higher education increasingly face heightened pressure due to the paperwork required to comply with regulatory bodies like the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Merely organising student activities is insufficient; teachers must also produce extensive documentation as proof. Many institutions lack administrative resources for this.
While accreditation offers benefits, the teaching community bears the brunt of this process. Additionally, government agencies frequently assign teachers to non-academic duties such as census and election work, further impeding their academic engagement in a country where elections are perennial.
Classroom management
The challenge of large classes is compounded by issues related to students’ indiscipline and indifferent attitudes—a problem that has intensified post-Covid. Lack of interest, irregular attendance, tardiness, mobile phone distractions, a sense of entitlement, and the use of mental health as an excuse have become pervasive. Teachers spend more time managing behavioural issues than teaching.
The Covid era has significantly contributed to a diminished culture of accountability and responsibility. Moreover, teachers grapple with uncertainty regarding their teaching methods and tools, as some students report triggers and panic attacks. Sensitive topics like the holocaust or war and violence can quickly become triggering. Managing these challenges is an immense task for teachers interacting with hundreds of students daily.
In short, teaching has become incredibly challenging, and the widespread tension often leads to burnout. Today’s teachers are navigating a tightrope, fully aware of consequences of missteps. They want quick and tangible remedial measures to realise Kala’s dream and help teachers deliver justice to their profession.
(The author is the professor and dean at CHRIST University, Bengaluru)