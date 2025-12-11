<p>Mullanpur (New Chandigarh): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/quinton-de-kock">Quinton de Kock</a> scored a fiery half century to take <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-africa">South Africa</a> to 213 for 4 against India in the second T20I here on Thursday.</p>.<p>Opening the innings, de Kock went hammer and tongs as he scored a 46-ball 90 that was laced with seven sixes and five boundaries after being asked to bat.</p>.<p>While Donovan Ferreira (30 not out) and David Miller (20 not out) provided the final flourish.</p>.India vs South Africa: Focus on Gill and Hardik's return as India begin official preparations for T20 World Cup .<p>For India, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers.</p>.<p><strong>Brief Scores</strong></p><p>South Africa 213 for 4 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 90, Donovan Ferreir 30 not out ; Varun Chakaravarthy 2/29) vs India. </p>