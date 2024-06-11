The engineering conundrum

Since the beginning of the twentieth century, there has been a periodic shift in the demand for various careers. A hundred years ago, philosophy and literature were in demand. Then, law gained predominance. And with the advent of industrialisation, engineering gained significant popularity.
In the past two decades, many branches of engineering have declined in popularity, while computer science and related fields, including information science, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, have become the most sought-after.
Whenever a particular career seems to have good job openings (read ‘campus placement'), there is a mass shift towards admissions for related courses. Over the past century, none of the highly in-demand careers have lasted long, and the attention has moved to a different area. But a student who takes up a course and enters that field has to work for 40-50 years till he finally retires.
Today, the landscape of engineering education and employment is marked by uncertainty. Many experienced software engineers are being laid off and having difficulty finding alternate employment. Despite this, the craze for computer science engineering has continued unabated. Over the past decade, many Level-2 colleges could not find suitable campus placements, even for their above-average students. And this year, even the oldest and most reputed IITs could not achieve 100% placement, further adding to the uncertainty.
Despite these clear signs, we find students preparing for years and years for engineering entrance exams, and finally, a small percentage get into the top institutions. The others must settle for not-so-reputed colleges, which cannot fill their seats. Again, those who get admission want to get only into computer science engineering, even giving up seats in better institutions because they were offered other branches.
Struggling through four years (or more, if they have many ‘backs’) they pass with average marks and find no campus placement. Pursuing engineering without the aptitude or interest can lead to a future of uncertainty and dissatisfaction, a pitfall that needs to be avoided.
Confusions galore
This year has seen more confusion and turmoil for engineering aspirants. As many as 2,74,000 candidates have qualified through CET alone; the number almost doubled in the past five years. However, the seats available are a little over 35%, and the seats available in government colleges are less than 25% of qualified candidates. This means that many who are eligible may not be able to get admission, particularly in government colleges where the fees are low. Also, many students may find allotment in colleges that are too far away or do not have good infrastructure or teaching staff.
This is unfortunate for those who have spent years preparing for engineering, celebrated their eligibility, and landed without a suitable seat. Not all can afford management seats in private universities. Those hoping to get admission through CET may be unable to fulfil their dreams despite eligibility.
Last year, almost 20,000 seats remained vacant in various colleges, causing them financial burdens due to the low fees collected. Hence, private colleges are demanding a hike in fees, which will burden parents more. This disappointment leads to students scrambling for seats in other courses, jumping in at the last moment because colleges threaten that admissions are closing. They end up doing other courses they are neither interested in nor have an aptitude for—and finally find themselves directionless.
Gloomy jobs scene
The scenario at the end of the engineering degree is also getting dismal. Many colleges complain that letters of appointment given to their students, even from reputed companies, are not honoured, and some are made to wait indefinitely. One must understand a student’s prospects in the long term, which can be promising only if they have made the right choice based on their interests, aptitude, and skills. Otherwise, many qualified engineers may face a dismal future and career.
It is high time that all stakeholders take action to guide and assist students. This should include better seat management by the authorities, guidance by PU colleges and +2 schools, assessment of individual student's aptitudes, and, most importantly, creating awareness among parents that engineering is not the only career that ensures a good future. Each of us has a role in shaping the future of engineering education and employment.