The engineering conundrum

This year has seen more confusion and turmoil for engineering aspirants. As many as 2,74,000 candidates have qualified through CET alone; the number almost doubled in the past five years. However, the seats available are a little over 35%, and the seats available in government colleges are less than 25% of qualified candidates. This means that many who are eligible may not be able to get admission, particularly in government colleges where the fees are low. Also, many students may find allotment in colleges that are too far away or do not have good infrastructure or teaching staff.