TISS Hyderabad holds 10th Convocation; launches dual degree programme

<p>The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad successfully conducted its 10th Convocation on Sunday, September 29, 2024. </p><p>The Dasarathi Auditorium at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana, Jubilee Hills, was filled to capacity with graduating students, their parents, faculty, staff, and esteemed guests who graced the occasion. </p><p>Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari, the Vice-Chancellor, TISS welcomed all the distinguished guests and informed the audience of TISS being recognised as a Grant-in-Aid Institution under the Ministry of Education, Government of India in 2023. From being a go-to destination in higher education to the representation of national diversity by hosting students across 22 states and 3 Union territories, he highlighted the accomplishments of the university. </p><p>The Campus Director of TISS Hyderabad, Prof Aseem Prakash, presented the Annual Report for 2023-2024, which covered the academic excellence, research, innovations, publications, placements and other events organised during the said academic year. </p><p>Discussing the contributions of TISS Hyderabad campus, he expressed the way the Institute fosters excellence in knowledge creation to promote human opportunities, accountable governance, and just societies. </p>.In Pics | 10 Best National Universities in the US.<p>Faculty members collaborated with governments, international bodies, and corporations on research. All the academic programs blend theory and practice, applying social sciences to development issues. </p><p>During the convocation ceremony, the Campus Director also listed the launch of two new dual-degree programmes namely, Public Policy and International Relations in collaboration with Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia; and Dual Degree Programme in MA/LLM in Public Policy and Law in collaboration with School of Law, Rights and Constitutional Governance. </p><p>In 2024, a student-led E-Cell was also established to foster and develop students' entrepreneurial ambitions while providing opportunities for networking with various government organizations. </p><p>TISS Hyderabad organized 104 events this year, including public lectures, G20-themed programs, and workshops including leadership training, environmental initiatives, Khadi celebrations, and student participation in social awareness events. </p><p>In his closing remarks, Prof Prakash restated the academic excellence and community engagement of TISS Hyderabad, and its commitment to making a local and global impact in 2024-25. </p><p>Prof D P Singh, Chancellor, TISS, in his Presidential Address congratulated the graduating students and urged them to contribute to nation-building according to their ability, potential and skill.</p><p>Praising the rich and profound philosophical legacy of the Institute’s contribution in shaping a more just, equitable, and compassionate society, Prof Singh articulated TISS Hyderabad’s collaboration with the Centre, State, and local governments for carrying out need-based research and implementing policies. </p>.CBSE mandates CCTV monitoring of exam halls during board exams: Report.<p>He further admired TISS Hyderabad’s efforts for aligning its curriculum according to NEP 2020 and internationalising its curriculum with the launch of the double-degree programme—MA in Public Policy and International Affairs in partnership with Macquarie University, Australia. </p><p>In his concluding statement, he reiterated that the students should aim to be the ambassadors of the legacy of TISS. </p><p>The Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma congratulated the graduating students in his address, highlighting the unparalleled relevance of social science education in the present day. The Governor enriched the talk with learnings from great leaders and thinkers like Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, John Dewey, Confucius, and Rabindranath Tagore. The Governor also praised TISS Hyderabad for aligning all courses with NEP 2020, and appreciated the TISS community for contributing to the vision of a nation where every citizen lives with dignity, opportunity, and hope. Further, he appreciated the deep cognitive foundation that TISS fosters towards critical thinking for lifelong learning. </p><p>Congratulating the graduating batch of students, the Governor encouraged the students to navigate the complex world with competence and compassion. </p><p>The Vice-Chancellor conferred the degrees to the students, which included: Master’s degrees to 201 students [Public Policy and Governance (32), Women’s Studies (25), Education (27), Rural Development and Governance (33), Natural Resources and Governance (25), Development Studies (28), Cities and Governance (26)], Post-Graduate Diploma to 14 students; and PhD to two scholars. Medals and prizes in recognition of the academic achievements of the students were also awarded.</p>