19 lakh jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine to all: BJP's promises to Bihar in election manifesto

Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP's manifesto in Patna for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

In the manifesto, the saffron party has promised free Covid-19 vaccine to all in the state. It has also promised jobs to 19 lakh people in Bihar.

"Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well-informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised," Sitharaman said after releasing the manifesto.

Sitharaman appealed to all the people of the state to vote for NDA and make it win. "Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar for the next five years. Under his rule, Bihar will become a progressive and developed state of India," she said.

The BJP leader further added that the GDP in Bihar has seen a sharp rise under the NDA rule, saying the state's GDP has grown from 3 per cent to 11.3 per cent in the last 15 years of NDA government and not during the 15 years of "jungle raj."

"It was made possible because our government gave priority to good governance for people," she said.

On the Covid-19 vaccine front, Sitharaman said, "As soon as Covid-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto."