Arvind Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers

Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers

Kejriwal will be sworn-in as chief minister of Delhi on Sunday for the third consecutive time

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2020, 19:27pm ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2020, 20:37pm ist
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal (C) waves after paying his respect at the Hanuman Temple in New Delhi on February 11, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to retain all the cabinet ministers who were part of his previous government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said on Wednesday.

Manish Sisodia, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain are likely to be retained in the new AAP government, the sources told PTI.

 


Kejriwal will be sworn-in as chief minister of Delhi on Sunday for the third consecutive time.

The sources said that portfolios will be decided later.

