Bihar Assembly Election 2020: First-time voters, here is how you cast your vote in the elections

With the Bihar Assembly Elections nearly here, many thousands of first-time voters will take their first steps into the democratic system of India, cast their franchise and play their part in putting the next government in the state. As many political parties court them for their votes, this guide is to help understand how to vote at the polling booth.

First and foremost, make sure you are on the electoral rolls on the website of the ECI. Once you have verified your place on the rolls, just go to your state's Chief Electoral Officer site and confirm which polling booth you are assigned to. In the event your address is incorrect, just update your address.

On the voting day, when you have arrived at the polling booth you are assigned to (The ECI has strict standards of timing and day of voting, please make sure you stay within that), and you have probably braved a long line to get to your spot, you will see the following arrangement inside the booth:

3 polling officers sitting next to each other, each with a different assigned task, the presiding officer of the booth and any number of ballot units covered behind folds.

Here's how you go about casting your vote: