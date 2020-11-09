Bihar Election Result 2020 Reaction live updates: Cong asks its leaders to man strong rooms for EVMs protection

The result of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced today. The counting of votes will start at 8 am and major trends would be known by the afternoon. The exit polls have dampened the mood of CM Nitish Kumar’s ruling party Janata Dal (United) and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Stay tuned for more updates
BJP to meet same electoral fate as Trump: Mehbooba
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday attacked the BJP policies, asserting that "the party will meet the same fate as the outgoing US president Donald Trump." Days after theBiharassembly exit polls predicted an edge for the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the PDP chief said, “I want to congratulate Tejashwi who is a young man and has set a narrative with a focus on Roti, Kapda Aur Makan (bread, clothes and house).”