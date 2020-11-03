Bihar Assembly election result will surprise everyone: Tejashwi Yadav

As political parties fight tooth and nail for the Bihar Chief Minister’s post, 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav seems unfazed saying that this election “will surprise everyone”.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and the Rashtritya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claims he has nothing to lose as he campaigns in the eastern state of India, addressing rallies and attending over a dozen meetings in a day, according to a report by NDTV.

"I have nothing to lose. I am happy I fought on good issues. I have age on my side. I will try hard, work more," says Tejashwi Yadav, when asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign - or any other factor - makes him nervous ahead of the November 10 Bihar results.



He adds that PM Modi has taken notice of his youth-like spirit, saying "PM recently said that if something comes in a good packaging, looks good, but one regrets after consuming it... he is actually accepting that everything is good."

Earlier last week, he was termed “Jungle Raj ka Yuvraj (prince of jungle Raj)” by the Prime Minister.

Although the son of the RJD founder, Tejashwi has distanced himself from Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving jail term for the corruption during his time as Bihar’s Chief Minister.

"I do take my father's name. But I have to speak on what I can offer. My father's era was of social justice, now is the time for economic justice. One cannot provide economic justice without social justice," he said.

Talking about his current rallying, he says that his "father's record was 16 in a day". Beating his father by three rallies, he claims he has addressed 19 in a day. He adds that he has addressed more than 200 rallies in his campaign.