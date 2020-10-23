Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 live updates: Nitish-led NDA govt needed for Atmanirbhar Bharat resolve, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi is addressing poll rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur today, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to address rallies later today. The Bihar Assembly polls are just days away, and the campaigning is going into full swing. Yesterday, BJP released its manifesto for the election, promising 19 lakh jobs and free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone. The first phase of polls is on October 28. Follow DH for more updates.