Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 live updates: Nitish-led NDA govt needed for Atmanirbhar Bharat resolve, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi is addressing poll rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur today, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to address rallies later today. The Bihar Assembly polls are just days away, and the campaigning is going into full swing. Yesterday, BJP released its manifesto for the election, promising 19 lakh jobs and free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone. The first phase of polls is on October 28. Follow DH for more updates.
PM Modi's Sasaram rally ends, he will address rallies in Gaya and Bhagalpur later today
To strengthen the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is important to bring the Nitish Kumar government back in the state: PM Modi
Honest work is being done to improve Bihar's infrastructure: PM Modi
The youth of Bihar were pained due to loss of time, energy and money from many exams. Now, common entrance exams have eliminated that pain: PM Modi
People of Bihar will soon receive benefits of Swamitva card when NDA comes to power in the state: PM Modi
I have only had 3-4 years to work with Nitish, but a lot of work has been done in those years: PM Modi
Nitish had to resign when he realised that Bihar would not progress, and go back 15 years instead: PM Modi
I remember when I was Gujarat CM and Nitish was Bihar CM, Nitish would ask UPA govt to not block progress in Bihar, but they never allowed him to work for 10 years: PM Modi
They have looted Bihar for 15 years, and when you removed them from power and installed Nitish as CM, they became shocked: PM Modi
The country was waiting for removal of Article 370, and the NDA removed it. Now opposition are talking about bringing it back: PM Modi
Be it when farmers got money directly in their bank accounts, or when we bought Rafale for defence, they talked in favour of the middlemen: PM Modi
During the time of corona, the poor and women received help in the form of ration and money: PM Modi
When NDA came to power in Centre in 2014, Bihar received a double-engine boost: PM Modi
Bihar's jawans scarified their lives in the Pulwama attack, I pay my respects to them: PM Modi
Bihar's voters are smart enough to defeat every rumour monger. The people of the state have decided that they will not allow those who have made Bihar a 'Bimaru' state: PM Modi
I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for showing that NDA will come back to power in every survey: PM Modi
I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for fighting coronavirus in a united and decisive manner. Its results are visible in the world today: PM Modi
Bihar has recently lost two sons who served its people for decades: PM Modi
I appeal to you to vote for NDA candidates and make them win with a thumping majority: Nitish Kumar
Electricity has reached every house in Bihar, and now we want to bring solar energy to every village in the state: Nitish Kumar
PM Modi will effectively turn all big lies into truth during his speech - Pappu Yadav
PM should speak out today on Chirag Paswan, joblessness, migrants issue & Covid-19 deaths in Bihar. He will effectively turn all big lies into truth during his speech. He should now stop his 'Jumlebaazi': Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav on PM Modi's Bihar Elections rallies - ANI
Healthcare should become an important priority in this Age of Corona - Ravi Shankar Prasad
Healthcare should become an important priority in this Age of Corona. Our government is being formed in Bihar, and when the corona vaccine is ready, then the Bihar government will cooperate with the central government and provide vaccine free to the people suffering from corona in Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad - ANI
For Bihar battle, the die is cast(e): Muslim-Yadavs vs the 4Ms
Till last month, it looked like a one-sided Bihar election, with the NDA all set to sweep the poll. In fact, such was the scenario tilted in favour of the ruling dispensation that other than Nitish Kumar, no other political party was in favour of holding Assembly elections amidCovid-19pandemic.
Read more
JD(U) releases its manifesto; seeks to know from rivals source of money for fulfilling its poll promises
The ruling JD(U) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Bihar polls, promising progressive schemes under the second leg of the 'seven resolves' of good governance in the next five years if it returned to power.
Read more
'Tum mujhe vote do, main tumhe vaccine…' Opposition slams BJP's free Covid-19 vaccine pitch for Bihar polls
Opposition leaders came down heavily on theBJP’s promisefor “free Covid-19 vaccination” promise in the party’s manifesto for Bihar elections, dubbing the announcement as “appalling” and “opportunistic”.
Read more
Of Lantern and LED: Politics back to basics in Bihar
Before a Narendra Modi- Rahul Gandhi face off in Bihar begins on Friday with each addressing three and two rallies respectively on the same day, parties have gone back to basics--from pandemic and Palyan (migration) tolantern and LED.
Read more
NDA going to form govt in Bihar with 2/3rd majority: Rajnath Singh
Union minister Rajnath Singh Thursday exuded confidence that the NDA will form a government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying the coalition has fulfilled almost all its promises during its 15-year rule in the state.
Read more
Have allowed policy related promises even for Congress in poll manifestos in past: ECI
Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJP's manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials on Thursday pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made by various political parties, including the Congress, in the past.
Read more
19 lakh jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine to all: BJP's promises to Bihar in election manifesto
Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP's manifesto in Patna for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Read more
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may do another volte face, Chirag Paswan cautions BJP
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday cautioned the BJP that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might do yet another volte-face and re-align with Lalu Prasad's RJD which he had dumped a few years ago to return to the NDA.
Read more
Nitish Kumar: 'Opportunist' or 'Visionary'?
Recent surveys suggest dipin Nitish’s popularity levelbut his powerfulimage, political analysts believe, still keeps him in the limelight and gives his partythe higher ground as compared to Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Read more
Bihar poll temperature set to rise further with Modi, Rahul campaigning
The political temperature in Bihar is set to go up substantially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take a direct plunge in electioneering on Friday, addressing a series of rallies for their respective alliances in the state.
Read more