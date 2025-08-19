Many switch to greener mode of transport as EVs count go up

<p>Davangere/DHNS: Vehicle users in Davangere are gradually switching over to greener mode of transport. For, in the last three years, there has been a significant rise in registration of electric vehicles (EVs) in the district. According to the officials of Regional Transport department, as many as 8,153 electric vehicles were registered in the district from 2022 to August 2025. The district recorded 848 electric vehicles in 2022 - of them 833 were electric scooters and 15 were electric cars.</p><p>As electric vehicles are cost-effective when compared to fuel-driven vehicles, the number of people opting for e-vehicles has gone up in the district. In 2023, a total of 2,392 electric scooters and 55 cars were registered. Similarly, as many as 2,796 EV scooters and 94 cars were registered in 2024 and about 1,845 scooters and 124 cars were registered in 2025 until August. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Regional Transport Officer H S Bhagavan Das said that people are keen to buy electric vehicles as they are cost-effective and generally produce less pollution than gasoline or diesel cars, particularly in terms of tailpipe emissions.</p><p>While EVs themselves have zero tailpipe emissions as they don’t release pollutants directly into the air. Besides, EV vehicle owners need not spend much on maintenance in terms of changing engine oil as in the case of traditional vehicles.</p><p>Besides, considering the number of electric vehicles, the charging points are very minimal in the city. Except for the one run by Bescom at Ambedkar Circle, the charging points are limited in the city. Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Dhananjay, who owns EV car said “I charge my car near my household. When I need it fast, I visit the recharge station and it would take about one hour and the fare is around Rs 300.”</p><p>It had been decided to set up charging points at a total of 21 places in Davangere district under public-private-partnership model. A proposal has already been submitted to the government to set up the stations at government-owned, currently vacant 30X40-area sites such as the deputy commissioner’s office, taluk office, zilla panchayat, mini Vidhana Soudha, general hospital and bus terminals. </p><p>These stations with a capacity of 90 KW will operate 24 hours a day. To keep it functional round-the-clock, it is planned to ensure continuous electricity supply. </p><p>“As per the government’s instructions, 21 places have been identified in the district to conduct a survey and to set up charging points. The construction work of these will be taken up after the government’s further orders,” Bescom Executive Engineer A K Thippeswamy told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>“Bescom is operating a charging station on an experimental basis near Ambedkar Circle. The users have to download EV app on their mobile phone and scan the code for charging the vehicle. They have to pay fare via digital payment. It is not being operated manually, however,” he added. </p><p>He further said that it was decided to set up charging points on the premises of 12 Indian Oil Corporation Limited fuel stations in the city. Of them, only five have paid the fee to Bescom to set up the infrastructure.</p>