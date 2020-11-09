Bihar Election Constituency-wise Result 2020 live updates: Vote-counting stations increased to ensure social distancing

Almost all the exit polls have forecast victory for the RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan over their NDA in the three-phase Bihar polls. Congress and the Left Parties-CPI, CPI(M) and CPI (ML) are members of the opposition grouping in the Bihar elections. The exit polls are indicating an increase of seats for the Congress and other allies along with that of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Congress had 25 legislators in the outgoing Bihar assembly. RJD had 80 MLAs in the previous house and CPI-ML (3). Stay tuned for more updates.
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states will mirror the mood of the nation
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will be considered as a reflection of the nation's political mood.
Read more
Congress asks its leaders to man strongrooms for EVM protection
Apprehending that rivals might indulge in "foul play" following encouraging exit polls predictions in favour of the Grand Alliance, Congress has asked its senior leaders to be in their place in all the 38 districts and keep a close watch over the EVMs kept in the strongrooms for counting on Tuesday.
Read More
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states will mirror the mood of the nation
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will be considered as a reflection of the nation's political mood.
Read More
Bihar readies for D-day amid predictions of change
Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it bracesfor Tuesday's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Read More
Change of guard will take place in Bihar: Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win theBiharAssembly elections.
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that ahead of the polls inBihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents.
"Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine.
"Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place inBiharas it happened in the US," the editorial said.