Bihar Election Result 2020 live updates: Counting begins shortly; another term for Nitish or a belated birthday gift for Tejashwi?

Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braces for Tuesday's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helped the state for a decade and a half. Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. Stay tuned for more updates.
Bihar Assembly Election results may be delayed this year, here's why
All eyes are on November 10, the counting day, for the actual result of Bihar Assembly poll to be declared. However, Election Commission sources say, unlike previous occasions, there will be a four-to-five hour delay in declaring the final result.
Read More
Return of Yashwant Sinha and his call for 'Better Bihar'
Former union minister and diplomat-turned politician Yashwant Sinha quit the Bhartiya Janata Party in the summer of 2018 citing that “democracy in India was in greater danger.” Now, more than two years later, Sinha is back in Patna ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections fighting the Nitish-led NDA.
Read More
Bihar Polls: In Lalu Prasad's bastion Raghopur, no walkover for Tejashwi Yadav
He is hopping from one region to another daily to drum up support for the Grand Alliance so that he could become the chief minister of Bihar, but winning his own seat won't be easy for Tejashwi Yadav who is up against an experienced BJP rival in Raghopur constituency.
How Lalu’s scams became fodder for Sushil Kumar Modi’s politics
Sushil Kumar Modi’s ascent in Bihar politics has various contributors -- his background in student politics, his unflinching loyalty towards the Bharatiya Janata Party, and his ability to use his opponents as political ladders.
Read More
Counting booth in Patna
Counting of votes for Bihar Assembly election to start at 8 am today.
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states will mirror the mood of the nation
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will be considered as a reflection of the nation's political mood.
Read more
Celebratory firing, uncivilised behaviour will not be accepted on counting day: RJD
A day before the counting of votes, Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav turned 31 on Monday.
Read More
Congress asks its leaders to man strongrooms for EVM protection
Apprehending that rivals might indulge in "foul play" following encouraging exit polls predictions in favour of the Grand Alliance, Congress has asked its senior leaders to be in their place in all the 38 districts and keep a close watch over the EVMs kept in the strongrooms for counting on Tuesday.
Read More
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states will mirror the mood of the nation
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will be considered as a reflection of the nation's political mood.
Read More
Bihar readies for D-day amid predictions of change
Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it bracesfor Tuesday's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Read More