Bihar Election Result 2020 live updates: Counting begins shortly; another term for Nitish or a belated birthday gift for Tejashwi?

Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braces for Tuesday's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helped the state for a decade and a half. Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. Stay tuned for more updates.