Bihar Polls phase I: 33.10% turnout till 1 pm

Bihar Polls phase I: 33.10% turnout till 1 pm

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Oct 28 2020, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 15:14 ist
Voters stand in queues at a polling booth to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Bhabhua police station in Kaimur district. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 33.10 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates. With the progress of time, voters turnout at booths has been increasing at several places notwithstanding raging coronavirus cases in the state.

For latest updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on DH, click here

As per the provisional voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 1 pm, 33.10 per cent of the total electorates have exercised their franchise.

The 71 constituencies are spread across 16 districts.

The maximum 40.16 per cent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Nawada (38.08 per cent) and Patna, Jamui and Bhagalpur (over 34 per cent). Among other districts, Banka has recorded 33.14 per cent turnout, Gaya 32.90 per cent and Rohtas 30.26 per cent.

For live updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, click here

Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.

State ministers and also candidates from different constituencies- Vijay Sinha and Krishnandan Verma- and commonwealth games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh, BJP nominee from Jamui seat, cast their vote. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar

What's Brewing

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

 