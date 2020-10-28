Bihar Polls phase I: 33.10% turnout till 1 pm

Over 33.10 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates. With the progress of time, voters turnout at booths has been increasing at several places notwithstanding raging coronavirus cases in the state.

As per the provisional voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 1 pm, 33.10 per cent of the total electorates have exercised their franchise.

The 71 constituencies are spread across 16 districts.

The maximum 40.16 per cent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Nawada (38.08 per cent) and Patna, Jamui and Bhagalpur (over 34 per cent). Among other districts, Banka has recorded 33.14 per cent turnout, Gaya 32.90 per cent and Rohtas 30.26 per cent.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.

State ministers and also candidates from different constituencies- Vijay Sinha and Krishnandan Verma- and commonwealth games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh, BJP nominee from Jamui seat, cast their vote.