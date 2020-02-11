'BJP accepts mandate, will act as constructive oppn'

BJP accepts Delhi election mandate, will act as constructive opposition: JP Nadda

He also expressed gratitude towards BJP workers, saying they worked day and night for the party's victory

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 11 2020, 16:18pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 16:22pm ist
BJP National President J.P. Nadda adresses during the Maithili Samaj Samwad ahead of State Assembly polls, at Copernicus Lane in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that his party accepts the mandate given by the people of Delhi and it will play the role of a constructive opposition.

Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for their victory in the Delhi assembly election, Nadda said in a series of tweets that the BJP hopes the AAP government will work for the overall development of the national capital.

 


He also expressed gratitude towards BJP workers, saying they worked day and night for the party's victory.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
BJP
JP Nadda
Delhi
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
Comments (+)
 