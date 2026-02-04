<p>Mumbai: More than 900 dignitaries from various fields will be attending the two-day lecture series in the city over the weekend to mark 100 years of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RSS">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh </a>(RSS).</p><p>The lectures are part of the RSS centenary celebrations. </p><p>Similar lecture series have been held in Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata and Mumbai will now host the final session on 7-8 February at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai.</p><p>The first day will feature an address by Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak, while the second day will include a question-and-answer session presided over by Bhagwat.</p><p>“The response of the lecture series has been extremely encouraging,” said Sunil Ambekar, the All India Prachar Pramukh of the RSS. </p><p>In his address, the RSS chief will highlight the concept of Panch Parivartan (Five Transformations). He will also present before the audience the work being carried out by swayamsevaks at the local level.</p>.RSS-backed BMS refuses to join Feb 12 general strike called by trade unions, says agitation ‘politically motivated’.<p>The invitees have been classified into a total of 10 categories, including dignitaries from the fields of economy, judiciary, administration, arts, sports, religion, politics, corporate sector, cinema, and others. </p><p>Preparations for this programme have been underway for the past four months.</p><p>Approximately 1,200 dignitaries from Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been invited, out of which 800 to 900 are expected to attend.</p><p>Ambekar briefly outlined the journey of Sangh work in Mumbai, which began 90 years ago. </p><p>He also provided information about the ongoing nationwide Gruha Sampark Abhiyan (Home Contact Campaign). In Maharashtra, the home contact campaign began in October. Similarly, he informed that Hindu Sammelans and Sadbhav Baithaks are being organized at the mandal level.</p>