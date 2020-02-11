Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Result: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP headed for second term, BJP scores number 2 spot

The counting for Delhi assembly election is underway as we speak but the early trends indicate a lean towards the AAP with the party leading in 52 seats.

A look at the latest ECI data shows the Arvind Kejriwal-led incumbent AAP is on track to retain power in the capital city, with Kejriwal poised to capture the Delhi throne for the third time in a row.

A distant second, the BJP is leading in 18 seats. The Congress is yet to open its account

AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading in the New Delhi seat by 4,300 seats, while his deputy Manish Sisodia from Patparganj seat was ahead by 102 votes.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta, who is also leader of opposition in the Delhi legislative assembly, was trailing by over 1,200 votes from Rohini.

AAP's Timarpur candidate Dilip Pandey was leading by over 1,500 votes.

BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga was trailing on Hari Nagar seat by over 50 votes, while AAP's Raghav Chadha is leading from Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Congress' Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba, who is sitting MLA from the constituency, was trailing by over 5,800 votes.

Around a dozen exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will return to power, winning over 50 seats in the 70-member assembly, riding on its performance and dashing the hopes of the BJP, which has been hoping to end its wilderness in power in the capital for the past 22 years despite a high-octane campaign based on nationalism and polarisation.

Some of the exit polls predicted a lesser number of seats for the AAP, but none predicted a victory for the BJP, which, according to all, would finish a distant second. Almost all the exit polls predicted that the Congress would continue to remain irrelevant in the political scene of the National Capital Territory.

The BJP leaders had, however, dismissed the exit polls predictions and claimed that the party, which leads the Union Government, was well in course to dislodge the AAP from power.

A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray for the Assembly election which was held on February 8.

(With inputs from PTI)