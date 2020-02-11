Delhi election result 2020: AAP's Raghuvinder Shokeen wins from Nangloi Jat

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghuvinder Shokeen won in Nangloi Jat constituency, defeating Suman Lata of BJP by a margin of 11624 votes.
Nangloi Jat falls in West of Delhi.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)