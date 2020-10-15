My father instigated me to contest polls alone: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, who pulled out of JD(U)-BJP alliance and decided that the party will contest in the Bihar polls independently, said in an interview to NDTV that it was his father Ram Vilas Paswan who "instigated" him to contest the election alone.

"My father used to instigate me. He used to tell me you must contest alone and that is how the party will strengthen and spread," Chirag Paswan said.

Paswan added that he had shared his plans and concerns with BJP leadership, including J P Nadda and Amit Shah, and claimed that the home minister kept "quiet."

Also read — Nitish Kumar insulted my father, worked against LJP candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Chirag Paswan

"It's not that I sat across the table from Amit Shah and was breaking the news to him. I met him once and told him it won't be possible for him to incorporate me in seat sharing, but would it be possible for him to include my agenda of Bihar First, Bihari First, in NDA agenda. I said if not, allow me to put up my candidates against JD(U). He didn't say anything on it... He was quiet, was listening to it," the actor-turned-politician said.

LJP stalwart Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 9.

For latest updates on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, click here

In a letter to Nadda on September 24, which was released by the LJP on October 8, Paswan accused CM Nitish Kumar of “insulting” his father Ram Vilas Paswan for a Rajya Sabha seat despite public assurance by top NDA leaders and claimed that the JD(U) president had expressed his ignorance of the LJP’s founder ill-health at a time when even Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently called him to enquire about his health.

Chirag Paswan also claimed in his letter that many BJP leaders were unhappy with Kumar’s functioning and said that while Modi’s popularity had been rising, the opposite was true about the chief minister.

Paswan junior has gone on record several times to reassure LJP's ties with the BJP after it pulled out of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance with the party. The BJP too has distanced itself from the rebel leader and said in passing that Ram Vilas Paswan would not have gone down the same route as his son.

Also read: LJP decides not to fight Bihar election under Nitish Kumar's leadership of NDA, creates buzz

"He was very clear. He told me very categorically, if today because of you the current Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) continues for the next five years, you will be regretting it 10 to 15 years down the line that because of you the state had to suffer for five more years," Chirag Paswan said.

Bihar goes to polls on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be out on November 10.

