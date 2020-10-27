Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Gaura Bauram Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Gaura Bauram Assembly Constituency (AC No 79) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Gaura Bauram Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Madan Sahni won Gaura Bauram constituency seat with a margin of 11.7% securing 51403 votes against LJSP candidate Vinod Sahni.

