Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Constituency (AC No 78) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.
Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.
In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Shashi Bhusan Hazari won Kusheshwar Asthan constituency seat with a margin of 17.1% securing 50062 votes against LJSP candidate Dhananjay Kumar Alias Mrinal Paswan.
