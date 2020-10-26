Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Constituency Election Result

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Constituency

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 22:07 ist

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Constituency (AC No 78) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Shashi Bhusan Hazari won Kusheshwar Asthan constituency seat with a margin of 17.1% securing 50062 votes against LJSP candidate Dhananjay Kumar Alias Mrinal Paswan.
 

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
NDA
BJP
Congress

