Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Nabinagar Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Nabinagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 221) in Aurangabad district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Nabinagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Virendra Kumar Singh won Nabinagar constituency seat with a margin of 3.9% securing 42035 votes against BJP candidate Gopal Narayan Singh.