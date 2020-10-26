Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Sakra Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Sakra Assembly Constituency (AC No 92) in Muzaffarpur district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Sakra Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Lal Babu Ram won Sakra constituency seat with a margin of 8.3% securing 75010 votes against BJP candidate Arjun Ram.