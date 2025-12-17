Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre has set clear goals in fiscal management transparency, states should follow suit: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's debt-to-GDP shot up to 61.4 per cent post Covid, but policies adopted by the central government helped bring it down to 57.1 per cent by 2023-24.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsNirmala Sitharamanfiscal

Follow us on :

Follow Us