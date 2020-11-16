'Nitish Kumar is tired and politically belittled'

Prashant Kishor takes a swipe at Nitish Kumar, says he is 'tired and politically belittled'

The tweet was his first in nearly four months as he used to be very active on the microblogging website

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 16 2020, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 18:59 ist
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. Credit: PTI

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday after he took the oath of office for the seventh time, saying he was "nominated" to the post by the BJP and the state should brace for a few more years of lacklustre governance with a "tired and politically belittled" leader at the helm.

Once a close aide of Kumar, Kishor was made the JD(U) vice president by the party chief, but his independent and often adversarial views soured their relations and he was expelled from the party.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar for taking oath as BJP-nominated chief minister. With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, #Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance," Kishor said in a tweet.

The tweet was his first in nearly four months as he used to be very active on the microblogging website.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prashant Kishor
Nitish Kumar
Bihar
JD(U)

What's Brewing

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Great smart speaker

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Great smart speaker

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

 