Rahul Gandhi was on picnic in Shimla during Bihar Assembly election: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari

Blaming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Grand Alliance's loss in the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Shivanand Tiwari alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) benefited from the lack of management in Congress.

“Elections were in full swing & Rahul Gandhi was on picnic at Priyanka ji’s place in Shimla. Is a party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it’s benefitting BJP,” RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari told ANI.

#WATCH: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari speaks on #BiharResults, says "...elections were in full swing & Rahul Gandhi was on picnic at Priyanka ji's place in Shimla. Is party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it's benefitting BJP." pic.twitter.com/ZZXmndMJFh — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

He added that the Congress was more of a 'shackle' for the Mahagathbandhan. "... They (Congress) fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar for just three days, Priyanka didn't come, people who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the NDA which scraped through in a close contest with the RJD-Left-Congress alliance by winning 125 seats against the opposition's 110 chose JD(U) president Nitish Kumar for another term as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

