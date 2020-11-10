'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on #BiharElectionResults

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

#BiharElectionResults has been trending on Twitter since early Tuesday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 15:01 ist
Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

As Bihar waits for its next chief minister, Twitter is full of hilarious real-time reactions. Some are questioning EVMs, some are screaming "STOP THE COUNT!" and others are wondering what went wrong with the exit polls?

#BiharElectionResults has been trending since early Tuesday morning. The exit polls had earlier dampened the moods of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the BJP but the NDA are still hoping to overcome the  Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. 

For latest updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on DH, click here

Let us take a look at some of the most humorous posts on Twitter:

"STOP THE COUNT": While US President Donald Trump didn't shy away from demanding a halt to vote counting, Tejashwi didn't tweet this. It was from a parody account.

NDA does the happy dance.

Tejashwi has been 'pranked'.

Nitish emulates Kamala Harris.

India waits for the next chief minister of Bihar with bated breath.

