Twitter shows people linking Sushant Singh Rajput case with the Bihar election results

Did the case change people's choices in the polls?

Suparno Sarkar
Suparno Sarkar, DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 16:09 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: DH File Photo

The Bihar election campaign revolved around a lot of conventional issues like jobs, education and health. However, another issue that apparently played a role in the Bihar polls was the Sushant Singh Rajput case, which also might have had an impact on the poll results.

Bollywood actor Sushant, who hailed from Bihar, died on June 14, and the case had been in news since then. The actor's death made many headlines as a debate emerged about whether it was case of suicide or murder.

Several BJP leaders were vocal about the case and demanded a CBI probe, which eventually came to pass.

The saffron party also attacked the Shiv Sena, which supports RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar election, saying that the Sena president Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had not handled the SSR case properly.

Earlier, the BJP had reportedly released posters in Bihar that had the actor's picture with texts that said, "Justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput" and "Na bhoole hain, na bhulne denge (We haven't forgotten, we won't let you forget)". However, the saffron party said that the posters were not a part of their election campaign.

Now, as the Bihar election results arrive, a look at social media shows that the actor's death is still fresh in people's minds.

Actor Shekhar Suman tweeted on Tuesday expressing his belief that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would become the next Bihar CM and would pursue the SSR case.

While the exit polls had predicted a victory for the Tejashwi-led RJD, current trends show that the NDA is leading in the race. This is making many believe that the BJP's statements on the SSR case might have been beneficial to them.

Many people on Twitter are connecting the Bihar poll results with the case.

Was the pursuit of the SSR case merely a poll promise that will be forgotten? We will have to wait to see. 

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
Sushant Singh Rajput
SSR
BJP
Tejashwi Yadav

