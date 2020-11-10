Twitter shows people linking Sushant Singh Rajput case with the Bihar election results

The Bihar election campaign revolved around a lot of conventional issues like jobs, education and health. However, another issue that apparently played a role in the Bihar polls was the Sushant Singh Rajput case, which also might have had an impact on the poll results.

Bollywood actor Sushant, who hailed from Bihar, died on June 14, and the case had been in news since then. The actor's death made many headlines as a debate emerged about whether it was case of suicide or murder.

Several BJP leaders were vocal about the case and demanded a CBI probe, which eventually came to pass.

The saffron party also attacked the Shiv Sena, which supports RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar election, saying that the Sena president Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had not handled the SSR case properly.

Earlier, the BJP had reportedly released posters in Bihar that had the actor's picture with texts that said, "Justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput" and "Na bhoole hain, na bhulne denge (We haven't forgotten, we won't let you forget)". However, the saffron party said that the posters were not a part of their election campaign.

Now, as the Bihar election results arrive, a look at social media shows that the actor's death is still fresh in people's minds.

Actor Shekhar Suman tweeted on Tuesday expressing his belief that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would become the next Bihar CM and would pursue the SSR case.

Tejashwi Yadav has taken a huge lead in Bihar.He will be the next and the youngest CM.Congrats.He is the first one whom I met regarding Sushant Singh.I hope when he comes to power he pursues the case vehemently.🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 10, 2020

While the exit polls had predicted a victory for the Tejashwi-led RJD, current trends show that the NDA is leading in the race. This is making many believe that the BJP's statements on the SSR case might have been beneficial to them.

Many people on Twitter are connecting the Bihar poll results with the case.

Silence in this case is having a BIG undertone of current against BJP, PEOPLE ARE asking is it the same SUPREME COURT which got up late in night to hear the pleas of TERRORIST.

BJP has lost lots of its support in Bihar due to laziness in SUSHANT case.

Now it will loose all over. — Ravi kishore (@RaviKishorr) November 8, 2020

the Bihar election has now been over it is obvious that the election has been benefited by the suicide case but will the politicians ever speak on the SSR case again and came justice it's the question no one is there to deliver justice to Sushant?#ReleaseArnabVoiceOfSSR — ραяα∂σχ🦋🌪🌈✴|| Sush's BOT🧡 (@swa_gulabjaamun) November 10, 2020

Dear BJP,

Now that the Bihar elections are as good as lost, think about the great disservice you did to Sushant. Think about the witch-hunt you initiated, the venom you spread. Think about what you put his loved ones through.

Think about it. — AB (@a_bsays) November 8, 2020

Was the pursuit of the SSR case merely a poll promise that will be forgotten? We will have to wait to see.