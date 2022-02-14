UP Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Gandhi siblings enough to ruin Congress, says Yogi

Voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts started on Monday morning. This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Polling for the first phase of the seven-phased elections was held on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi casts his vote at a polling booth in Rampur for the second phase of UP polls
"...I say this again and again. The ration being received by the poor today used to be consumed by the goons of SP earlier and the 'elephant' of Behenji (BSP chief Mayawati) has such a large stomach that everything is less for it," says UP CM Yogi
Of the 55 seats, the BJP had won 38 in 2017 while the Samajwadi Party bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly elections together.
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stands in a queue at a polling booth in Rampur to cast his vote for the second phase of UP polls
With the elections being held amid the Covid scare, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Brahmdev Ram Tripathi said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, transparent and Covid-safe polling.
UP Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is contesting from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.
Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of the Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally.
Senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur while UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna from Shahjahanpur.
The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who had switched to the SP before the polls. Saini is trying his luck from the Nakur Assembly segment.
'Nation run by Constitution, not Sharia': Yogi
He also warned that gangsters trying to come of hideouts in the poll season will be smoked out of their dens, if they harassed women or took to crime. The Chief Minister said that people will give a befitting reply to the Opposition, which stoked false rumours on Covid vaccination for selfish political gains.
BJP has released its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' which talks about nationalism, all-around development, & welfare of the poor. It will be implemented with full honesty. PM Modi has changed the agenda of politics in India: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Earlier, the politics revolved around caste, religion, & family. Today, development, good governance, Garib Kalyan, villages, women, farmers, & youths are on the agenda: UP CM on Opposition's allegation that BJP is running away from real issues
Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail as it will pose threat to SP chief's position: Yogi Adityanath
With 'no wave', caste takes centre stage in UP's Bundelkhand
The numbers 3, 13, 15, 36 may be just digits to most, but in rugged Bundelkhand, they hold special significance for Rajputs (also called Kshatriya and Thakur).
PM Modi calls upon voters to 'strengthen the festival of democracy'
The siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
"For those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind,this is New India under leadership of PM Modi. New India is for development of all, but appeasement of none. It'll run as per Constitution not Shariat. Ghazwa-e-Hind' ka sapna Qayamat ke din tak sakar nahi hoga,": Yogi
Polling in Goa, Uttarakhand, 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh begins
Voting begins in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls, with chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray.
It is a high-stakes election for the ruling BJP and a litmus test for the Modi government's policies that the Congress, AAP and other opposition parties have targeted during their campaign.
Akhilesh Yadav raises Hathras teen's 'forced' cremation to target BJP, says first phase 'poured cold water' on Yogi Adityanath
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday raked up the alleged forced cremation of the dalit teen in Hathras, who had been gangraped before being brutally murdered last year to target the BJP even as he claimed that SP-RLD alliance had done ''very well'' in the first phase of the polling in some western UP districts on Thursday.
Election officials conduct mock poll at polling booth number 374 in Daniyapur
Yogi, Akhilesh two sides of same coin, says Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday dubbed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as “two sides of the same coin”.
Owaisi, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP, made the remark while addressing an election rally.
BJP will secure over 300 seats in UP Assembly; it is 80 vs 20 election: Yogi Adityanath
"It's a reaction to action. I said 80% people are with BJP & 20% always oppose us & will do so this time too. I didn't say it the context of religion or caste. 80% includes those who are happy with Govt's agenda of security & development.
"Every person who is a threat to public safety should fear the law. Before 2017, there were riots every 3-4 days, with curfew being in force for months. On the contrary, no riots & curfew took place in the last 5 years," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Opposition's 'thoko raaj' allegation.
