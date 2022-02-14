UP Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Gandhi siblings enough to ruin Congress, says Yogi

Voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts started on Monday morning. This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Polling for the first phase of the seven-phased elections was held on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10. Stay tuned for latest updates.