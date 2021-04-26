Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Abhayapuri North Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Abhayapuri North Assembly Constituency (AC No 34) in Bongaigaon district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Abhayapuri North Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Abdul Hai Nagori won Abhayapuri North constituency seat by a margin of 2% beating Asom Gana Parisad candidate Bhupen Roy by 2,143 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Abhayapuri North assembly constituency.