Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Amguri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Amguri Assembly Constituency (AC No 103) in Sibsagar district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Amguri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Prodip Hazarika won Amguri constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating Indian National Congress candidate Angkita Dutta by 1,621 votes.

